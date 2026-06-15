Next Stage Arts and Twilight Music present an evening of inventive folk and powerful songwriting with The Suitcase Junket and Rachael Kilgour.

The Suitcase Junket is the one-man musical project of Matt Lorenz, a Massachusetts-based artist whose handmade instruments and foot-powered percussion create the sound and energy of a full band. Praised by NPR as a “master of musical imagination,” Lorenz combines raw creativity, captivating stagecraft, and richly textured songwriting into a truly unique live performance.

Opening the show is acclaimed singer/songwriter Rachael Kilgour, whose intimate performances blend warmth, humor, and deeply personal storytelling. A 2025 McKnight Music Fellow and Folk Alliance International showcase artist, Kilgour has earned national recognition for her literate songwriting, with praise from Rolling Stone and Billboard.

Together, these two distinctive artists offer an unforgettable night of contemporary folk music.