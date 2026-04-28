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The Welcome Table Chorus

The Welcome Table Chorus

Please join us for the spring performance of the Welcome Table Chorus! Founded and directed by Nerissa and Katryna Nields, the chorus’s mission is to build community and spread joy through songs of hope, power, love, suffering, and change. In a time when many of us wonder what we can do to make a difference, we’ve decided that one simple, profound act is to bring people together to sing—to remind one another that we are not alone.

Since late September, the Welcome Table Chorus has gathered weekly to raise our voices in four-part harmony, singing songs from the folk tradition alongside beloved favorites from the 20th and 21st centuries. We can’t wait to share what we’ve been creating together.

All proceeds will benefit The Movement Voter Project.

BOMBYX Center for Arts & Equity
suggested donation $20
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
BOMBYX Center for Arts & Equity
130 Pine St.
Florence, Massachusetts 01062
info@laudable.productions
https://bombyx.live/events/bigyuki-solo-trio/