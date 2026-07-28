Thirteenth Annual Berkshire Pottery Tour

Saturday, September 26 and Sunday, September 27, 10 am to 5 pm each day

Free

Location:

West Stockbridge, Stockbridge, Richmond, Monterey, Great Barrington, Housatonic (Map available on Website)

For more information, contact Lorimer Burns, lorimer@berkshireartcenter.org, 413-717-0798

The self-guided 13th Annual Berkshire Pottery Tour is a geographic loop that brings visitors through Richmond, West Stockbridge, Stockbridge, Housatonic, Great Barrington, and Monterey. Participants can begin the tour at any studio. A detailed map and video previews of several studios are available on the Berkshire Pottery Tour website. Maps will also be available at each studio, and orange and white Berkshire Pottery Tour road signs will mark key turns on the weekend of the event.

Studios will be open from 10 am to 5 pm each day. Admission is free, and families are welcome. The potters will be available to talk about their ceramic art and/or to demonstrate techniques during the tour. For more information, a video introduction is also available on the tour website: www.berkshirepotterytour.com.

Tour Dates and Times

Sept 26th-27th, 10-5 pm each day

Studio stops and guests

Ben Evans Ceramics, Richmond; Guests: Doug Peltzman, Lyndee Deal

Paula Shalan Ceramics, Stockbridge; Guest: Alison Palmer

Berkshire Art Center, Stockbridge

Lorimer Burns Ceramics, Housatonic; Guests: Lauren Skelly Bailey, Sharon Pollock

Dan Bellow Pottery, Great Barrington; Guests: Marley Reed

Ellen Grenadier, Grenadier Pottery, Monterey; Guest: Nina Ryan

Michael Marcus, Joyous Spring Pottery, Monterey.

Harry Levenstein Pottery, Great Barrington; Guest: Hunter Cady

With eight host studios and 8 guest potters, there will be a wide variety of styles shown and many pots and sculptures for sale. Look for the distinctive orange-and-white Berkshire Pottery Tour signs at key turns along the tour.