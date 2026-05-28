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ThunderBeard

ThunderBeard

ThunderBeard is the ultimate ZZ Top tribute band that authentically recreates the live experience of “That Little Ol' Band from Texas." ThunderBeard will have you singing along to classic hits such as "La Grange", “Tush”, and "Sharp Dressed Man" as well as many other classics from throughout the legendary band's 50+ year history.

With musicianship and showmanship that rivals the original (and, of course, Fuzzy guitars!), ThunderBeard delivers an unforgettable live show that will have you feeling like you've been transported back to the heyday of one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

Claremont Opera House
$30-$35
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Claremont Opera House
603-542-0064
pr@cohnh.org
https://www.claremontoperahouse.info

Artist Group Info

ThunderBeard
Claremont Opera House
58 Opera House Square
Claremont, New Hampshire 03473
603-542-0064
pr@cohnh.org
https://www.claremontoperahouse.info