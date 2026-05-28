ThunderBeard is the ultimate ZZ Top tribute band that authentically recreates the live experience of “That Little Ol' Band from Texas." ThunderBeard will have you singing along to classic hits such as "La Grange", “Tush”, and "Sharp Dressed Man" as well as many other classics from throughout the legendary band's 50+ year history.

With musicianship and showmanship that rivals the original (and, of course, Fuzzy guitars!), ThunderBeard delivers an unforgettable live show that will have you feeling like you've been transported back to the heyday of one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

