Thursday Night Jazz Amherst Coffee June 11 7:00 - 8:30 PM

Jay Sachs and Marty Kounitz will play piano and bass jazz duets on Thursday June 11 at Amherst Coffee, from 7 PM to 8:30 PM. The address is 28 Amity St. in Amherst, MA. We’ll play jazz standards such as Autumn Leaves and Satin Doll, among others. Jay is a master at improvisation on the keyboard and has played at jazz venues in New York. Marty, on string bass, also has experience in nightclubs and brings his jazz training to accompany Jay. There's no cover and the atmosphere is warm and welcoming! See you there.