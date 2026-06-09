Tone Forest is a groundbreaking contemporary jazz ensemble featuring three world-class musicians: Miro Sprague (piano), Jason Ennis (6- and 7-string guitars), and Marty Jaffe (bass). Longtime friends and collaborators with shared roots in Western Massachusetts, their music fuses jazz, world music, and free improvisation into a genre-defying sound that is lyrical, adventurous, and deeply grounded in beauty and groove.

Tone Forest is a truly collaborative trio with an improvisational ethos that makes every performance unique and alive. Drawing inspiration from nature, their compositions and performances take listeners on a cinematic journey through a rich spectrum of musical colors, dynamics, and emotions — from the most delicate passages to the most danceable grooves. Along the way, they weave in rhythms and influences from a wide range of folk and global traditions, including swing, samba, baião, New Orleans street beats, and more.