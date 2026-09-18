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Tony Vacca and Fusion Nomads, with special guest Massamba Diop

Tony Vacca and Fusion Nomads, with special guest Massamba Diop

Tony Vacca’s Fusion Nomads brings together musicians whose individual journeys through jazz, global traditions, and improvisation create a richly textured, boundary-crossing sound. Led by innovative percussionist and balafon player Tony Vacca, the ensemble features Jo Sallins on electric bass and percussion, Charles Langford on saxophone, and John Sheldon on harp-guitar.

Special guest Massamba Diop—master of the Senegalese tama, or talking drum, and longtime member of Baaba Maal’s world-renowned band—joins the group for this dynamic concert. Diop’s recent work includes featured appearances on the soundtracks for Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Drawing on Vacca’s decades of work in jazz and world music, including extensive study and performance in West Africa, Fusion Nomads weaves tradition and innovation into music that moves freely across borders, rhythms, and styles.

Next Stage Arts
$10-25
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://www.nextstagearts.org

Artist Group Info

Tony Vacca
tonyvacca@comcast.net
https://www.tonyvacca.com/
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball Hill
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://nextstagearts.org