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Tour of Old Town Hall

Tour of Old Town Hall

Join CitySpace for a tour of the second floor of Old Town Hall. Learn about the history of the historic municipal and learn about its current and upcoming restoration projects. While you are at Old Town Hall check out the gallery exhibitions at the Elusie and ECA galleries, CitySpace Bluegrass and the tiny pop-up market.

The tour is free and open to the public.

CitySpace
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CitySpace
4135527559
info@cityspaceeasthampton.org
https://www.cityspaceeasthampton.org/
CitySpace
43 Main Street, Easthampton, MA 01027
Easthampton , Massachusetts 01027
4138862764
urbanwizardsac@gmail.com
Urbanwizardsac.com