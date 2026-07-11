Tour of Old Town Hall
Tour of Old Town Hall
Join CitySpace for a tour of the second floor of Old Town Hall. Learn about the history of the historic municipal and learn about its current and upcoming restoration projects. While you are at Old Town Hall check out the gallery exhibitions at the Elusie and ECA galleries, CitySpace Bluegrass and the tiny pop-up market.
The tour is free and open to the public.
CitySpace
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
CitySpace
4135527559
info@cityspaceeasthampton.org
CitySpace
43 Main Street, Easthampton, MA 01027Easthampton , Massachusetts 01027
4138862764
urbanwizardsac@gmail.com