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Trunk-or-Treat

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Trunk-or-Treat

Join us for Trunk-or-Treat, Saturday, Oct. 24, 6–7:30 PM, Unitarian Universalist Society East, 153 Vernon St. West, Manchester. Bring the kids for a free, family-friendly evening of trick-or-treating, costumes, and community fun in the church parking lot. All are welcome — no registration required. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Unitarian Universalist Society: East
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Unitarian Universalist Society: East
860-646-5141
uuseoffice@uuse.org
htto://uuse.org
Unitarian Universalist Society: East
153 Vernon St. West
Manchester, Connecticut 06040
860-646-5151
uuseoffice@uuse.org
http://uuse.org