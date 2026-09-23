Trunk-or-Treat
Trunk-or-Treat
Join us for Trunk-or-Treat, Saturday, Oct. 24, 6–7:30 PM, Unitarian Universalist Society East, 153 Vernon St. West, Manchester. Bring the kids for a free, family-friendly evening of trick-or-treating, costumes, and community fun in the church parking lot. All are welcome — no registration required. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Unitarian Universalist Society: East
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Unitarian Universalist Society: East
860-646-5141
uuseoffice@uuse.org
Unitarian Universalist Society: East
153 Vernon St. WestManchester, Connecticut 06040
860-646-5151
uuseoffice@uuse.org