Twilight On the Tavern Lawn: Emily Margaret Band

Twilight Music and Next Stage Arts present Emily Margaret Band on the Putney Tavern Lawn. Blending R&B-flavored pop, jazz-rock, and soulful storytelling, the group is led by vocalist and songwriter Emily Margaret, whose "dynamic, velvet-soft voice" was praised by Seven Days Vermont. Alongside emotionally rich original songs, the band performs favorites by Amy Winehouse, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Wonder, Bill Withers, and more.

Part of the 23rd season of Twilight on the Tavern Lawn, this free outdoor concert takes place at 6:00 pm on the Putney Tavern lawn in downtown Putney. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. In case of rain, the performance will move indoors to Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill. Donations are welcome. Food will be available.