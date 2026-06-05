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Twilight On the Tavern Lawn: High and Loathsome

Twilight On the Tavern Lawn: High and Loathsome

High and Loathsome is a quartet exploring the space between song and improvisation, structure and atmosphere. Featuring Michael Roberts (Wooden Dinosaur, The Rear Defrosters), Stefan Amidon, Max Adam, and John Levin, the group blends folk-rooted songwriting with free improvisation, minimalism, and richly textured soundscapes. Inspired by the intimacy of Michael Hurley and the exploratory spirit of Miles Davis, their music feels both grounded and unpredictable.

Presented by Twilight Music and Next Stage Arts as part of the 23rd season of Twilight on the Tavern Lawn, the free summer concert series takes place every other Sunday at 6 pm on the Putney Tavern lawn in downtown Putney. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. In case of rain, performances move indoors to Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill. Food available; donations welcome.

Putney Tavern Lawn
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://www.nextstagearts.org

Artist Group Info

Michael Roberts
woodendinosaurmusic@gmail.com
https://songsofmichaelroberts.com/
Putney Tavern Lawn
133 Main Street
Putney, Vermont 05346