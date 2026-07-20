Twilight On the Tavern Lawn: The Stockwell Brothers

Bruce, Barry, and Alan Stockwell blend traditional and progressive acoustic music with original singer/songwriter material, inventive banjo work, alternative rhythms, and rich three-part harmonies. Featuring 2005 MerleFest Bluegrass Banjo Contest winner Bruce Stockwell, the trio has shared stages with legends including Bill Monroe, Doc Watson, Earl Scruggs, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Jonathan Edwards, and Asleep at the Wheel. They have recorded with Mike Auldridge and Phil Rosenthal of The Seldom Scene and have toured extensively throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.