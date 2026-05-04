Twilight On the Tavern Lawn: Vermont Jazz Center Sextet

The Vermont Jazz Center Sextet brings live jazz into the heart of the community with engaging, accessible performances. As the VJC’s outreach ensemble, the group presents programs in schools, libraries, and assisted-living facilities, introducing new audiences to the richness of jazz. Their repertoire spans classics by Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, and Art Blakey, alongside original compositions and arrangements by ensemble members. Featuring Rob Freeberg (trumpet), Bill Ballard (alto saxophone), Ron Kelley (tenor saxophone), Cathy Martin (piano), Wim Auer (bass), and Steve Rice (drums), the sextet delivers a vibrant and welcoming musical experience. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for outdoor seating.