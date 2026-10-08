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Uncorked and Unplugged: Music for a Sunday Afternoon, presented by the Florence Community Band, led by director Priscilla M. Ross.

Uncorked and Unplugged: Music for a Sunday Afternoon, presented by the Florence Community Band, led by director Priscilla M. Ross.

Uncorked and Unplugged: Music for a Sunday Afternoon, presented by the Florence Community Band, led by director Priscilla M. Ross.

Black Birch Vineyard
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Florence Community Band
florencecommunityband.com
Black Birch Vineyard
108 Straits Rd.
Hatfield, Massachusetts 01066
https://www.blackbirchvineyard.com/vineyard-events/2025/12/6/tarot-party-cozy-mystery-gathering