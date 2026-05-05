United States Semiquincentennial Observance & Celebration

Join the Agawam Historical Association at the historic Thomas Smith House for this once-in-a-lifetime event as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

• Community picnic - BYOB (Bring Your Own Basket)

• Reading of the Declaration of Independence

• Archeological dig at the Thomas Smith House

• Dedication of time capsule

• Bell ringing at 2 pm - BYOB (Bring Your Own Bell)

• Encampment, musket drills, and living history demonstrations of eighteenth century home

and work life by 25th Continental Regiment and Green Valley Homestead

The c. 1757 Thomas Smith House and 1920 Delmore Hawthorne Garage will also be open for tours.