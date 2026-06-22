The Valley Arabic Music Ensemble is a group of 20 amateur and professional musicians who have gathered to study and play music in the Arabic tradition for the past 10 years. They play a variety of traditional dance and vocal styles in different rhythms and maqams (i.e. tonal systems for Arabic music). They are coached by Samuel Sjostedt.

Samuel Sjostedt (b.1996) is an Armenian-American composer and oud player from Worcester, Massachusetts. He completed his BMA in Composition from Berklee College of Music in 2024. As an oud player, he has performed his works internationally as a guest artist and with his ensemble, Armadi Tsayn (translated to “Sound from the Roots” in Armenian.)

Performances of Samuel’s compositions have been performed by Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra, Quartetto Nous, Bluestone Contemporary Ensemble, Mivos Quartet, Irvine Arditti of Arditti Quartet, Sound Icon, & Crossroads of Sound. His piece “Dancing With Every Tear” for oud & string quartet was selected to be the finale performance at the Veneto Art & Music Summit (2025). Recent projects of Samuel’s work reflect on the importance of cultural identity within the Armenian diaspora, often including nodes of geographical and architectural references.

Samuel’s teachers include John Berberian, Ara Dinkjian, Simon Shaheen, and Tamar Diesendruck, amongst others. He is currently String Orchestra Director for the Wachusett Regional School District in Central Massachusetts and Musical Director of the Valley Arabic Ensemble.