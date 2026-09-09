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Vermont Comedy All-Stars Live Stand-up Comedy Showcase!

Vermont Comedy All-Stars Live Stand-up Comedy Showcase!

Gordon Clark and his Vermont Comedy All-Stars return to Next Stage Arts for a night of live stand-up featuring Chris Dolan, Tim Lovett, Toni Nagy, and Kane Thomley.

The lineup brings together some of New England’s funniest voices, from rising regional comics to nationally touring performers, for an evening of sharp, irreverent, and unpredictable comedy hosted by producer Gordon Clark.

Next Stage Arts
$15-20
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://www.nextstagearts.org
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball Hill
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://nextstagearts.org