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Versatile Open Mic

Versatile Open Mic

Join Windsor’s Inaugural Poet Laureate VersatilePoetiq for a monthly open mic night every 4th Thursday of the month from 6–8pm in the Windsor Art Center gallery. Poetry, singing, rapping, music, spoken word–everyone is welcome! Sign ups at the door, bluetooth capabilities available.

Come share your talent in a safe space, free to attend. Let’s share, let’s listen, let’s express, and let’s have fun!

Generously sponsored by the Town of Windsor.

Windsor Art Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Windsor Art Center
35 Central St
Windsor, Connecticut 06095
classes@windsorartcenter.org
https://windsorartcenter.org/inspire_events/intro-to-watercolor/