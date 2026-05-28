Dan Fontaine grew up in Massachusetts and was raised listening to the music of Elvis Presley. At 16, he began his music career singing and playing guitar at Hillcrest Church where his father pastors. In 2014, Dan began performing his tribute to Elvis all over New England working at his craft which aims to capture the energy, passion, and vocal prowess of The King. He is a gifted band leader, originally fronting Fellowship of The Kingand currently performing his regional tribute show, "Viva Las Elvis: From Sun To Vegas" feat. Memphis Sun Mafia Band.

Dan Fontaine is an award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist, and has competed at Images of The King and Ultimate Elvis festivals/competitions nationally and internationally.