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VOCES8 LEAD ME HOME

VOCES8 LEAD ME HOME

The Grammy®-nominated British vocal ensemble presents Lead Me Home, a program that journeys through the rich and varied landscape of American choral music, tracing a path through faith, folk tradition, poetry, and popular song. The program moves from the timeless devotion of Virgil Thomson’s “My Shepherd Will Supply My Need” and the spiritual “My Lord What a Morning” to the visionary sound-worlds of Caroline Shaw, Morten Lauridsen and Eric Whitacre. Alongside these sacred and contemplative works sit songs of beauty, longing, and place: Samuel Barber’s shimmering “To Be Sung on the Water,” and the timeless folk melody “Shenandoah.” The program closes with affectionate musical portraits of two iconic cities in “April in Paris” and “I Get a Kick Out of New York.”

Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts
35-40
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Jorgensen Center
(860) 486-4226
jorgensen.tickets@uconn.edu
https://jorgensen.uconn.edu/

Artist Group Info

VOCES8
Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts
2132 Hillside Road
Storrs, Connecticut 06269
(860) 486-4226
jorgensen.tickets@uconn.edu
https://jorgensen.uconn.edu/online/article/orlando-ortiz