Wailing Banshees Fall Concert: Celtic Creatures

The Wailing Banshees present a menagerie of creatures great and small. Whether it’s the Fox on the Prowl, the Otter’s Holt or the Dance of the Honeybees, we will explore tunes and songs which feature the fauna of the celtic world. If you want to know the Price of My Pig or hear the Lark in the Morning, this concert is for you. Jigs, reels, and the best craic on campus.