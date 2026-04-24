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We Are More: Finding Ourselves in Community

We Are More: Finding Ourselves in Community

Join Windsor Art Center for the opening reception of "We Are More." Meet the artist and get your first look at the exhibit. Free to attend, light refreshments will be served!

Featuring two separate but connected collections, We Are More showcases Jacqueline Decker’s extraordinary breadth of artwork, from the endearing children’s literature illustrations of Foxtails to the representational and abstract paintings inspired by her great-grandmother’s hand-made quilts. Ms. Decker’s wide range of innovative work weaves together themes of creativity, innovation, courage and resilience and reminds us of the power of being in community.

In Jackie’s words, “At their core, these paintings are about community. The title We Are More speaks to the comfort of belonging. What starts as threads – cloth, memory, story, and paint – create something warmer and more complete when woven together. Pieces, when brought together with care, respect, and intention, become something stronger, more meaningful, and more whole.”

Windsor Art Center
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Windsor Art Center
info@windsorartcenter.org
windsorartcenter.org
Windsor Art Center
35 Central St
Windsor, Connecticut 06095
classes@windsorartcenter.org
https://windsorartcenter.org/inspire_events/intro-to-watercolor/