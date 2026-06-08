Free with admission

Outdoor public reading & Outdoor Music is free for those not entering the Museum

In collaboration with W. E. B. Du Bois Freedom Center, Norman Rockwell Museum will celebrate American independence and democracy with a special day of programming. Listen to a public recitation of the Declaration of Independence read by Berkshire County community residents and civic leaders. Reading will be introduced by Roberta McCulloch-Dews, Vice Chair, Norman Rockwell Board of Trustees and Marcus P. Smith, Du Bois Freedom Center, History and Interpretive Fellow.

Enjoy live music by performers Wanda Houston and Robert Putnam and folk singer Doug Mishkin. Visitors can experience Norman Rockwell’s iconic paintings exploring themes of freedom and civil rights and reflect on what these ideals mean today, as well as make their own art to celebrate America’s birthday.

Spotlight Gallery Talks: 10:15 am, 11:00 am, 11:45 am, 12:15 pm (Spanish), 3 pm, and 3:30 pm.

Pop up Music by Doug Mishkin – Four Freedoms Gallery: 10:30 am to 12:15 pm

Community Reading of Declaration – 1 pm Terrace

Music by Wanda Houston and Robert Putnam immediately after Reading- Terrace

Drop-in July 4th Artmaking Activities – Terrace

Free with admission. Public reading and afternoon music is open to everyone. Picnic lunches are available for purchase at the Museum’s Terrace Café and visitors are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and enjoy the grounds all day.

For more information, visit https://www.nrm.org/events/we-hold-these-truths-july-4th-at-norman-rockwell-museum/