Weber / Beethoven / Brahms

The Boston Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) opens its 48th and final celebratory season on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. with a program of works by Beethoven, Weber, and Brahms, led by Maestro Benjamin Zander at Symphony Hall. The BPO concert is paired with Maestro Zander’s popular Guide to the Music pre-concert talk beginning at 1:45 p.m., engaging classical music novices and aficionados alike in the concert experience.