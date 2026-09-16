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Weber / Beethoven / Brahms

Weber / Beethoven / Brahms

The Boston Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) opens its 48th and final celebratory season on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. with a program of works by Beethoven, Weber, and Brahms, led by Maestro Benjamin Zander at Symphony Hall. The BPO concert is paired with Maestro Zander’s popular Guide to the Music pre-concert talk beginning at 1:45 p.m., engaging classical music novices and aficionados alike in the concert experience.

Symphony Hall
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Boston Philharmonic Orchestra
617.236.0999
https://www.bostonphil.org/
Symphony Hall
301 Massachusetts Ave.
Boston, Massachusetts 02115
(617) 876-4275
info@globalartslive.org
https://globalartslive.com/PinkMartiniNEPM24