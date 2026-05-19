Wednesday Folk Traditions: The Wholesale Klezmer Band

The Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum, a historic house known as “Forty Acres” dating to 1752 in Hadley, Massachusetts, announces the 45th season of Wednesday Folk Traditions, an outdoor concert series featuring folk music. Concerts are held in the Sunken Garden at 6:30; picnics are welcome starting at 5. Tickets are available at the door for $12. Card to Culture is accepted.

The Wholesale Klezmer Band, a New England treasure, will present “Jewish Life in Song,” comprising a mix of Yiddish songs of tradition and social justice, Ashkenazic Jewish prayer melodies, and instrumental music to meditate and dance to.

“Music to bridge the gulf of war.”– Amherst Bulletin

