Wednesday Folk Traditions: Thea Hopkins
Wednesday Folk Traditions: Thea Hopkins
The Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum continues its 45th season of Wednesday Folk Traditions on Wednesday, July 1st, 2026 at 6:30 pm, with Thea Hopkins, acclaimed singer-songwriter and member of the Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribe, who performs modern “Red Roots Americana.”
Concerts are held Wednesday evenings at 6:30 pm in the Sunken Garden at the Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum, 130 River Drive, Route 47, Hadley, MA 01035. Admission is $12, $2 for children 16 and under. Picnickers are welcome on the museum’s grounds starting at 5:00 PM. The museum and its grounds are a smoke-free site. For further information please call (413) 584-4699 or view www.pphmuseum.org.
The Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum
$12
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum
4135844699
PPHmuseumassistant@gmail.com
The Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum
130 River DriveHadley, Massachusetts 01035
4135844699
PPHmuseumassistant@gmail.com