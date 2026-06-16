Wednesday Folk Traditions: Zikina
Wednesday Folk Traditions: Zikina
The Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum continues its 45th season of Wednesday
Folk Traditions on Wednesday, July 8th, 2026 at 6:30 pm, with Zikina, featuring Uganda
native Gideon Ampeire, plays an exciting fusion of Ugandan folk music with contemporary
influences. Concerts are held Wednesday evenings at 6:30 pm in the Sunken Garden at the
Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum, 130 River Drive, Route 47, Hadley, MA 01035. Admission
is $12, $2 for children 16 and under. Picnickers are welcome on the museum’s grounds starting at
5:00 PM. The museum and its grounds are a smoke-free site. For further information please call
(413) 584-4699 or view www.pphmuseum.org.
Zikina is a group of people who came from across continents and cultures to show that despite
all the forces in the world that emphasize our differences and try to diminish and pull us apart,
we can come together to make something beautiful and new. Gideon Ampeire draws you in with
traditional East African vocals and instruments including enanga, adungu, and kalimba - all of
which he builds himself. Mike Cardozo, Roston Kirk and Kurt Eisele-Dyrli ensconce Gideon’s
vocals within a sonic landscape that flows seamlessly from intense grooves to joyous dance beats
to dreamy textures with Gideon’s vocals cutting powerfully through the fabric or floating lightly
above.