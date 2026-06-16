Wednesday Folk Traditions: Zikina

The Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum continues its 45th season of Wednesday

Folk Traditions on Wednesday, July 8th, 2026 at 6:30 pm, with Zikina, featuring Uganda

native Gideon Ampeire, plays an exciting fusion of Ugandan folk music with contemporary

influences. Concerts are held Wednesday evenings at 6:30 pm in the Sunken Garden at the

Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum, 130 River Drive, Route 47, Hadley, MA 01035. Admission

is $12, $2 for children 16 and under. Picnickers are welcome on the museum’s grounds starting at

5:00 PM. The museum and its grounds are a smoke-free site. For further information please call

(413) 584-4699 or view www.pphmuseum.org.

Zikina is a group of people who came from across continents and cultures to show that despite

all the forces in the world that emphasize our differences and try to diminish and pull us apart,

we can come together to make something beautiful and new. Gideon Ampeire draws you in with

traditional East African vocals and instruments including enanga, adungu, and kalimba - all of

which he builds himself. Mike Cardozo, Roston Kirk and Kurt Eisele-Dyrli ensconce Gideon’s

vocals within a sonic landscape that flows seamlessly from intense grooves to joyous dance beats

to dreamy textures with Gideon’s vocals cutting powerfully through the fabric or floating lightly

above.