Weston Theater Company: Schoolhouse Rock, Live!

Smart, silly, and endlessly fun, this high-energy musical brings the beloved songs of Schoolhouse Rock! to life. From “Conjunction Junction” to “I’m Just a Bill,” these iconic tunes transform grammar, math, history, and science into joyful, theatrical storytelling. Packed with humor and heart, the show invites audiences of all ages to laugh, sing along, and rediscover just how fun learning can be.

This free touring production is performed by artists from Weston’s Young Company and will be presented at community partner venues throughout Southern Vermont.