“The most exciting vocal group in a generation” -Songlines

Windborne’s album “To Warm the Winter Hearth” smashed records and became the 5th most-backed album crowdfunder of all time! Now Windborne is bringing a full show of their favorite songs of the season to stages around the country!

A joyful and heartfelt celebration of song, Windborne’s lush vocals and unique arrangements bring light to a dark time, as they draw on midwinter music from traditional, classical, and folk from the US, British isles and beyond. Unique from their typical show, the holiday spirit is accentuated with added instrumentation, from banjos and guitars, to Lithuanian Kanklės, and Irish bodhran.

“Subverting expectations and redefining the genre [of vocal music]… just absolutely phenomenal!” BBC

With Windborne as their guide across continents and centuries, audiences will be delighted by holiday stories, songs, and humor in an evening that is sure to become a holiday tradition for the whole family! Sing along with familiar favorites, enjoy new twists on old classics or sit back and enjoy discovering new favorites, but make sure you don’t miss Windborne’s Music of Midwinter!

"Sublime and superb... [Windborne] exhausts superlatives! Intelligent, witty, formally exquisite and brimful of energy." -RnR MAGAZINE