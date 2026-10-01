World Trauma Day Village Square

FROM TRAUMA RECOGNITION TO HEALING, RESILIENCE, ACCOUNTABILITY & RECOVERY

Join the International Truth & Trauma Institute (ITTI) and Outlets for Hope, Inc. for the International World Trauma Day 2026 Virtual Village Square—a global conversation bringing together people from different countries, professions, communities, and lived experiences to explore one important question:

How do we move from recognizing trauma to creating meaningful pathways toward healing, resilience, accountability, recovery, and prevention?

October 17, 2026 | 11:00 AM EST | Virtual | Open Internationally

The Village Square is designed to move beyond the traditional webinar. It will bring together survivors, scholars, mental health and healthcare practitioners, community leaders, institutions, peacebuilders, students, researchers, advocates, and other stakeholders for an accessible international conversation about trauma at the individual, community, institutional, and national levels.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The 90-minute international program will feature:

Inspiring speakers and global perspectives

• Expert and practitioner panel discussions

• Survivor and community voices

• Evidence, ideas, and practical approaches

• Dialogue on healing, accountability, resilience, and recovery

• Audience participation

• Live Q&A, polls, and shared reflection

• Opportunities to connect perspectives across countries and disciplines

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

Everyone interested in understanding trauma and contributing to healing is welcome.

We especially invite:

Survivors and people with lived experience

• Mental health and healthcare professionals

• Social workers and community practitioners

• Scholars, researchers, faculty, and students

• Human-rights and humanitarian professionals

• Peacebuilders and conflict-resolution practitioners

• Community and nonprofit leaders

• Educators

• Policymakers and institutional representatives

• International-development professionals

• Anyone interested in trauma, resilience, peacebuilding, justice, and social recovery

You do not need to be a trauma expert to participate.

WHY THIS CONVERSATION MATTERS

Trauma does not end when a traumatic event ends.

Its effects can continue through individuals, families, communities, institutions, and societies. War, violence, displacement, injustice, institutional failure, and other forms of adversity can leave consequences that extend far beyond those who directly experienced the original event.

International World Trauma Day provides an opportunity to bring different voices into the same conversation—not simply to describe trauma, but to explore what healing, resilience, accountability, recovery, and prevention can look like in practice.

A GLOBAL VILLAGE SQUARE

Wherever you are in the world, you are invited to join us.

The Village Square is grounded in a simple idea:

Different Places. Same Humanity. A More Just and Peaceful World.

Come to listen.

Come to learn.

Come to share.

Come to contribute.

Let the world come to the square.