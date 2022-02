BOMBYX Center for Arts & Equity, Florence

Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

Magos Herrera and her jazz quartet – joined by a string quartet drawn from members of the orchestral collective The Knights – will present “Remanso,” a musical scrapbook Herrera composed during COVID-19 isolation. “Remanso” can be translated in English to mean “backwater,” a remote or isolated place. The word can also describe the flow of a river that runs slowly or stops.

