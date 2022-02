Ko Ko Festival Performance

Online Feb 11 – 13

Locked down during COVID and desperate to make theatre, Piti Theatre’s Jonathan Mirin turns the camera on himself, telling the story of the mysterious symptoms his life and production partner Godeliève began experiencing a decade ago. Increasingly unable to leave the house and take care of their new baby, the couple contends with the growing likelihood that her illness is environmental – and inescapable.

Learn more »