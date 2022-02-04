Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra

Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts

In-Person and Livestreamed Monday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Since the 1940s, the Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra has provided audiences with beautiful performances led by their most prominent conductors. Currently led by conductor Wojciech Rodek, the orchestra will embark on their first U.S. tour this Spring 2022. With works from Rossini to Brahms, and featuring violin soloist Sara Dragan, audiences will once again fall in love with classical music during this divine musical performance.

Learn more »