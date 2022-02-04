© 2022 New England Public Media.

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture To Do

Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra

New England Public Media
Published February 4, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST
Polish-Wieniawski-Philharmonic-Orchestra.jpg

Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra
Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts
In-Person and Livestreamed Monday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Since the 1940s, the Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra has provided audiences with beautiful performances led by their most prominent conductors. Currently led by conductor Wojciech Rodek, the orchestra will embark on their first U.S. tour this Spring 2022. With works from Rossini to Brahms, and featuring violin soloist Sara Dragan, audiences will once again fall in love with classical music during this divine musical performance.

Learn more »

Tags

Culture To Do CULTURE TO DO