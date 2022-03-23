© 2022 New England Public Media.

Esmé Quartet

Published March 23, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT
Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, Storrs
Tuesday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m.
In-Person & Livestream

The award-winning Esmé Quartet brings their debut North American tour to UConn’s Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, to perform selected works by Mozart, Debussy and Tchaikovsky. Winning the first prize at the 2018 London Wigmore Hall International String Quartet Competition, the Esmé Quartet made a sensational entrance into the string quartet world. The all-female Korean quartet is sure to delight the audience with this radiant program.

