The Academy of Music, Northampton

Thursday, March 17 at 6:00 pm

Clad in their best steppin’ gear the Duffy Academy dancers will be sure to make your Irish eyes smile! The dance school, based in Hadley, MA, prides itself on connecting with the local community. They entwine centuries-old traditional material with modern choreography and music to give a performance that is deeply rooted in Irish culture with a kickin’ twist!

