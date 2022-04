MASS MoCA

Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m.

Lucius, the ethereal indie pop band fronted by singers Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, returns to MASS MoCA to kick off a national tour with an ambitious new stage show built, rehearsed, and first performed in the Hunter Center. The evening gets starts out with Charlie Hickey. Last year he made NPR’s Bob Boilen’s top 10 songs of 2021 and his debut album, Nervous At Night, drops May 20.

