© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture To Do

Dances of Spring

New England Public Media
Published May 4, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT
220504-SSO.jpg

Springfield Symphony Orchestra
Springfield Symphony Hall
Friday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m.

The colorful music of American composer Michael Abels opens the program. His Liquify captures the shifting moods of a great river with colorful orchestrations and rhythmic verve. Two great composers offer Dance Music — Copland’s Saturday Night Waltz and Gabriela Lena Frank’s Coquetos deliver elegance and exuberance. Finally, Brahms’ famous first symphony brings listeners from intense struggle to triumphant sunlight. Mark Russell Smith conducts the orchestra.

Learn more »

Tags

Culture To Do CULTURE TO DO