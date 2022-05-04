Dances of Spring

Springfield Symphony Orchestra

Springfield Symphony Hall

Friday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m.

The colorful music of American composer Michael Abels opens the program. His Liquify captures the shifting moods of a great river with colorful orchestrations and rhythmic verve. Two great composers offer Dance Music — Copland’s Saturday Night Waltz and Gabriela Lena Frank’s Coquetos deliver elegance and exuberance. Finally, Brahms’ famous first symphony brings listeners from intense struggle to triumphant sunlight. Mark Russell Smith conducts the orchestra.

Learn more »