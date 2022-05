Hawks and Reed, Greenfield

Friday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m.

The NYChillharmonic is a Brooklyn-based, 18-piece, progressive-jazz/rock orchestra, led by Sara McDonald. The group tops three of Bandcamp’s best-seller lists and is internationally recognized as one of the leading progressive-jazz, large-ensembles working today. The band has toured across five continents. If you go to the concert, treat yourself to authentic Salvadoran street food from Cocina Lupita!

