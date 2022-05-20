© 2022 New England Public Media

Darlingside

Published May 20, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT
Black Birch Vineyard, Hatfield
Sunday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Darlingside has long been praised for their harmonies and intelligent songwriting, described by NPR as “exquisitely-arranged, literary-minded, baroque folk-pop,” and their dynamic presence (crowded tightly together onstage) have made them a live-performance favorite. This show kicks off the Signature Sounds “Concerts at Black Birch Vineyards” summer series. Gates open early so you can grab a slice from Laughing Tomato Wood Fire Pizza and a glass of wine from the vineyard.

