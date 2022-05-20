© 2022 New England Public Media

Sprague / Jaffe / Ennis Trio

May 20, 2022
The Drake, Amherst
Thursday, May 19 at 7 p.m.

The Drake presents an exciting new ensemble featuring long time collaborators Miro Sprague (piano), Marty Jaffe (bass) and Jason Ennis (guitar). The trio will perform original jazz compositions by each band member along with a few surprising interpretations of familiar tunes. Infused with influences from Brazil, classical chamber music and more, the trio’s music features intricate group improvisation, inventive arrangements, and a deep sense of beauty and groove.

