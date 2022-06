MASS MoCA, North Adams

Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 at 2 p.m.

Armando Cortés activates his installation Castillos—on view in the exhibition Ceramics in the Expanded Field — with a performance exploring his Mexican roots, while using the traditional sport of cockfighting as a metaphor for the rituals of masculine bravado and the relationships between men. This performance is free with museum admission.

