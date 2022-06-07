Springfield Pride Parade

STCC Campus – Court Square

Saturday June 4 starting at 10 a.m.

It’s Springfield’s first LGBTQ+ pride parade — a community-driven movement of support, inclusivity, and public recognition to remind local LGBTQ+ youth that they are safe, they are loved, and they are not alone. The parade starts at the Springfield Technical College campus, travel all the way down to State Street and arrive at a big block party at Court Square in front of City Hall. Spectators can hang out along State Street and Main Street to enjoy the beautiful floats, vehicles, people, pets, colors, music and more.

