ChoroFest Noho 2022

June 23, 2022
Academy of Music, Northampton
Saturday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Choro Camp New England brings serious students of Brazilian choro to the campus of Smith College for a week of study and jamming with masters of the genre. This concert is the grand finale. If you are new to choro, you are in for a treat. The musical genre (pronounced SHORE-oo) began to take shape in mid-19th century Rio de Janeiro, where the music of the Portuguese court met that of Afro-Brazilians. Here in the US, a similar process gave birth first to ragtime, then jazz, and just as these are universally regarded as prototypically American, so too is choro recognized as uniquely, exquisitely Brazilian.

