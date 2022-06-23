Shakespeare & Company, Lenox

Saturday, July 2 – Sunday, August 14

One of Shakespeare’s best-loved comedic masterpieces, Much Ado About Nothing is a celebration of true love, friendship, and comedy that features some of Shakespeare’s most satisfying language. As Count Claudio falls in love with Hero, the daughter of his host, Hero's cousin Beatrice and Benedick – a bachelor – are each duped into believing the other is in love with them. Meanwhile, Claudio is deceived by a plot that suggests Hero has been unfaithful. Will courage, wit, and compassion reveal the truth of their circumstances?

Learn more »