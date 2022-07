Hancock Shaker Village, Pittsfield

Thursday, July 14 at 6 p.m.

Artisanal cider maker Berkshire Cider Project produces a fine, sparkling hard cider from heirloom apples gathered from the Village’s historic orchard. Join us for a special dinner al fresco to launch the 2021 vintage of BCP’s Hancock Shaker Village Hard Cider. The evening begins with a stroll in the orchard, then moves on to a multi-course savory dinner featuring cider pairings and remarks by the cider makers.

