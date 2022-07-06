© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture To Do

Yellow Barn

New England Public Media
Published July 6, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT
220706-Yellow-Barn.jpg

Putney, Vermont
Festival Concerts Friday, July 8 – Saturday, August 6

The Yellow Barn summer festival draws young professional musicians from the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Asia. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Seth Knopp, festival participants explore music spanning a wide range of eras and genres alongside faculty members who are among the most highly regarded performers and pedagogues of our time. If you love chamber music, this is the summer festival for you!

Learn more »

Tags

Culture To Do CULTURE TO DO