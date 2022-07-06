Putney, Vermont

Festival Concerts Friday, July 8 – Saturday, August 6

The Yellow Barn summer festival draws young professional musicians from the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Asia. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Seth Knopp, festival participants explore music spanning a wide range of eras and genres alongside faculty members who are among the most highly regarded performers and pedagogues of our time. If you love chamber music, this is the summer festival for you!

