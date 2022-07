Amherst Town Common

Friday, July 22 at 6 p.m.

UMass Amherst’s Jazz in July is an annual program that gives talented students the opportunity to study jazz improvisation with some of the nation’s best educators and artists. The All-Stars Concert is a round-robin style finale concert featuring collaborations between the nationally and internationally known Jazz in July faculty. Also, there’s a student concert on Wednesday, July 20 at the UMass Marriot Center.

