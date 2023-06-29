Culture to Do: June 28, 2023

Barrington Stage: tiny father

Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center, Pittsfield

Wednesday, June 28 – Saturday, July 22

Daniel finds himself face-to-face with becoming the father of a micro-preemie in the NICU. He knows nothing about babies, and Caroline, the night nurse, is happy to point that out. Over the course of his tiny daughter’s hospital stay, he will need to take more than a few tiny steps to find his way into becoming a father. By Mike Lew, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, starring Andy Lucien and Jennifer Ikeda, this is the co-world premiere with Chautauqua Theater Company.

Springfield Puerto Rican Parade 2023 Parade Kickoff Celebration

White Lion Brewing Company, Springfield

Thursday, June 29, from 6 – 7 p.m.

Head to the White Lion Brewing Company for the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade (SPRP) Kickoff Celebration. Learn about the parade theme: "Nunca Olvides Tus Raíces" (Never Forget Your Roots), which highlights the vibrant fusion of Taino, Spanish, and African influences that shape Puerto Rican culture. Don't miss the unveiling of this year's ambassadors and the announcement of Waleska Lugo-DeJesús as this year's Grand Marshal. A great way to get ready for the parade which is happening on September 17.

The Chalet opens for the summer

MASS MoCA, North Adams

Thursday, June 29 from 6 – 10 p.m.

MASS MoCA’s casual summer fun spot promises frothy beverages, riverside regulars, and friendly new faces when they fire up The Chalet, “Oh, Canada” artist Dean Baldwin’s sculpture-turned-riverside-beer-garden on most Thursday evenings this summer. Beautiful summer memories happen here — in the midst of the museum, to the hum of local music, under the Berkshire stars. Local singer-songwriter Ciarra Fragle opens the series.

Masonic Street Live! Deep Seize

Northampton

Friday, June 30 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Enjoy free live performances in the Masonic Street parking lot in downtown Northampton through the end of August. The City of Northampton will present local artists on stage in the Masonic Street Parking Lot annex next to Iconica Social Club on Fridays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Plus! Salsa lessons for beginners featuring McCoy Jamison on Sunday afternoons, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. This Friday, Deep Seize, an electronic and world fusion duo that features the handpan, will deliver a mesmerizing vibe.

The Antenna Cloud Farm Music Walk

Turners Falls

Saturday, July 1 from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Featuring jazz quartet Blood Drum Spirit at 7 p.m.

A village-wide festival showcasing an array of innovative and virtuosic local artists and celebrating local businesses and public spaces. Explore Artist Discovery Listening Stations throughout town. The Music Walk close with a performance by Blood Drum Spirit, an American Jazz quartet that brings a new global vision to music, exploring the world’s great traditions through the prism of live performance and working for universal consciousness, connection, and change.

Mohawk Trail Concerts: The Adaskin String Trio

Montague Common Hall

Saturday, July 1 at 12 p.m.

Charlemont Federated Church

Saturday, July 1 at 5 p.m.

Since 1994 the Adaskin String Trio has won over audiences with exuberant playing and programming that blends classical masterpieces with unexpected treasures. Although the Adaskin String Trio is currently based in New England, the members of the trio are all originally from Canada. They met in Montreal where they each studied chamber music with cellist Marcel Saint-Cyr. The program will include Mozart’s Divertimento K. 563, Gideon Klein’s String Trio and Aaron Jay Kernis’ Mozart en Route.

Judy Collins performing Wildflowers with the Rasa String Quartet

Academy of Music, Northampton

Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m.

In her 6th decade as an artist — and as prolific as ever, having released her 55th album earlier this year — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Judy Collins is taking a rare moment to look back on her landmark 1967 album, Wildflowers. The cultural icon will perform an exclusive series of shows bringing to full bloom her chamber-folk masterwork. supported by Rasa String Quartet. The show will also feature Judy’s most beloved songs from her decades-spanning catalog of work.

Emily Dickinson's Ghosts

Gallery A3, Amherst

Closes Saturday, July 1

Working separately on a shared theme, Laura Holland and Nancy Meagher turn to Emily Dickinson for inspiration, imagining the poet's animated presence in their visual art. Accordion books and photographs by Laura join oil paintings and sculpture by Nancy to conjure oblique, ghostly glimpses of Emily Dickinson at her Amherst home and hearth.

Latin Jam with TapRoots and David Allen Rivera & The Rebel Monks

Hawks & Reed, Greenfield

Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m.

Building on their debut album of 2018, TapRoots is charting new musical territory with its unique and complex mix of funk, soul, salsa, afrobeat, reggae, afrocuban jazz, rock and roll, samba and folkloric rhythms. They combine blazing horn lines, danceable grooves, thought provoking lyrics and a tangible sense of the spirit into a powerful unified statement of joy, community, social change and praise. David Allan Rivera, is a multifaceted musician born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico and currently living in Connecticut.

A Quiet Moment with KAMAUU: Sunday Soundbath

Bombyx, Florence

Sunday, July 2 at 7 p.m.

This experience is unlike any other at Bombyx, happening in the Peacock Room. It's a synthesis of meditation, yoga, and therapy; an hour of calm, intention, and introspection. Rapper, poet, thinker, producer, and language & sound artist KAMAUU provides improvisational vocal layerings via live loop pedal sound building, call and response and communal discussion in a safe, relaxed environment where guests can recline and simply focus on breath. Bring your own water, yoga mat, small rug, or pillow.

Center for New Americans: 15th Annual July 4th Naturalization

Northampton Courthouse grounds

Tuesday, July 4 at 11 a.m.

Center for New Americans partners with U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS) to hold their 15th annual naturalization ceremony on the grounds of the historic Northampton Courthouse (weather permitting; the ceremony will be inside if it rains). If it is outside, community members are welcome to bear witness and celebrate our new citizens.

Joe Henry

The Clark, Williamstown

Wednesday, July 5 at 6 p.m.

Grammy-award winning musician and troubadour Joe Henry performs his singular style of folk and Americana for a free outdoor concert on the Clark’s grounds. Brimming with a tenderness for the complexities of New England life, Henry’s lyrics will resonate over the Clark’s forested landscape. It’s free, bring a picnic and your own seating.

Watermelon Wednesdays: Kyshona Armstrong

West Whately Chapel

Wednesday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Kyshona Armstrong has always lent her voice and music to those that feel they have been silenced or forgotten. She began her career as a music therapist, writing her first songs with her patients — the students and inmates under her care. She soon found the need to write independently and find her own voice, an endeavor which led her to the fertile ground of the Nashville creative community and songwriting culture. Her song Listen became an anthem for many in 2020. Audiences find a common thread of empowerment, overcoming adversity, and finding hope in her work.

Summer Spectacular

Springfield Museums

Wednesday, July 5 – Saturday, Aug. 12

If you have young children, consider this your go-to place for fun on a super hot or super rainy day! The Springfield Museum Summer Spectacular starts Wednesday and will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day of the week through August 12. Kids can build their creative and critical thinking skills with a huge rotating collection of hands-on activities. Check each day’s schedule to see what will be offered. The program is free with Museum admission. Live in Springfield? Bring proof of residency to take advantage of year round free access to Springfield Museums.

Fireworks! Pick a day, pick a town!

Holyoke

Holyoke Community College

Friday, June 30 at 6 p.m. (rain date July 7)

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia invites everyone to come early to enjoy music and food. There will also be many activities for children.

Amherst

UMass Amherst McGuirk Stadium

Saturday, July 1 at 5 p.m. (rain date July 8)

Enjoy music (food and beverages for sale).

Greenfield

Beacon Field

Saturday, July 1 from 4 – 10:30 p.m. (rain date July 15)

South Hadley

Michael E. Smith Middle School

Saturday, July 1 at 6 p.m. (rain date July 2)

East Longmeadow

East Longmeadow High School

Monday, July 3 at 7 p.m.

Performance by Trailer Trash before the fireworks. Plus, one of the largest Independence Day parades in the Northeast on July 4.

North Adams

Noel Field

Tuesday, July 4 (rain date July 5)

Catch the Steeple Cats vs. Sanford Mainers baseball game at Joe Wolfe Field, then stick around for the fireworks at around 9 p.m.

Springfield

Riverfront Park

Tuesday, July 4 from 6 – 10 p.m. (rain date July 5)

“Star Spangled Springfield” celebrates Independence Day with family-friendly entertainment, a flyover by the 104th Fighter Wing, and a dazzling fireworks display.

Williamstown

Tuesday, July 4 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Williamstown has a whole big day planned starting with yoga on the lawn of the Williams Inn and ending with fireworks at the Taconic Golf Club.

Worcester

Polar Park

Tuesday, July 4 from 6:45 – 10 p.m.

Go to the WooSox vs. Syracuse Mets game then stay in your seats for the post-game fireworks display.