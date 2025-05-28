Culture to Do: May 28, 2025

Paul Beaubrun

Headlining Performer at the NEPM Asparagus Festival

Hadley Town Common

Saturday, June 7 at 6 p.m.

Paul Beaubrun has gained recognition locally and internationally for his unique art. At the heart of his music is a captivating sound, a masterful blend of his exceptional guitar playing skill, soulful vocals, and innovative arrangements. Drawing on his rich cultural heritage, he seamlessly weaves together elements of Haitian Creole, French, and English, creating a musical tapestry that reflects the diverse influences that have shaped his artistic vision.

Berkshire International Film Festival

The Triplex Cinema and the Mahaiwe Theater, Great Barrington

Lenox Town Hall

Thursday, May 29 – Sunday, June 1

Now in its 19th year, the BIFF is a huge and exciting film festival brings together films, filmmakers, industry professionals and fans for a four-day celebration. This year’s lineup features 27 documentaries, 23 narrative features, 25 short films, and a free animated shorts selection for kids. The festival brings stories from 22 countries as well as engaging, powerful and entertaining stories from around the United States.

Summer on Strong

Strong Avenue, Northampton

Thursdays – Saturdays from 5 – 8 p.m.

Green Street Trio Sundays from 5:30 8 p.m.

It’s back this week! Head to Northampton where, all summer long, from Main Street to the East Side Grill, Strong Avenue is transformed into an irresistible pedestrian-only party space. Restaurants spill onto the streets and there’s free live music Thursdays through Sundays. This week you can hear Nate Martel on Thursday, Tom Walz on Friday, the Avery Joi Quartet on Saturday. This Sunday, and every Sunday the Green Street Trio perform from 5:30 – 8 p.m.

The Garden Conservancy Open Days

Explore private, hidden gardens in our region

Saturday, May 31

What is behind those hedges? Private gardens spark curiosity with an aura of magic and mystery. The Garden Conservancy Open Days program enables America’s finest private gardens to open to the public on specific days and is the only nationwide garden visiting program, and it’s celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. On Saturday you have the opportunity to visit Earthworks Garden in Leverett, a color-filled retreat in Springfield, a suburban garden in transition in West Springfield, and the Kinsey-Pope garden in Amherst. Plus! Tune in to tomorrow’s Fabulous 413 to learn more.

Forty Acres and the American Revolution: Stories of Independence and Servitude

The Porter- Phelps-Huntington House Museum, Hadley

Opening reception Saturday, May 31 at 2 p.m.

The Porter- Phelps-Huntington Foundation’s mission is to share the heritage and life-stories of the place in Hadley, known as “Forty Acres and its Skirts” and to interpret the diverse histories that contribute to who we are today, and who we can be in the future. A new panel exhibit in the Corn Barn explores the experiences of enslaved, indentured and free individuals navigating cultural and political tensions in Hadley on the eve of the American Revolution.

Linda Shear

33 Hawley, Northampton

Saturday, May 31 at 4 p.m.

Music is at the center of singer-songwriter Linda Shear’s heart and life. In the early 70s, she performed in Chicago at the first out-lesbian concert in the U.S. Linda toured with her band, Family of Woman, and played solo in coffee houses and festivals, including the main stage at the Michigan Womyn’s Music Festival. Alice Robbins, renowned local musician, and founding member of Arcadia Players, will accompany Linda on a few songs at this concert, which is a benefit for the Straw Dog Writers Guild.

Jillith Fair — Loving Jill Sobule

Iron Horse, Northampton

Saturday, May 31 at 7 p.m.

Jill Sobule was an American singer-songwriter best known for the 1995 single "I Kissed a Girl.” She passed away on May 1. Jills’ life will be celebrated with tribute concerts in major cities throughout the US. But it starts this Saturday at the Iron Horse! Our concert will include performances from Erin McKeown, Marshall Crenshaw, Madeleine Peyroux, Kris Delmhorst, Syd Straw, Wesley Stace (AKA John Wesley Harding), Winterpills, Heather Maloney, June Millington, Julian Fleisher, Gretchen Phillips, and the Nields Duo.

Merrimack Valley Ringers: Celestial Light

Wilbraham United Church

Saturday, May 31 at 7 p.m.

With the motto “Always Different, Always Fun,” Merrimack Valley Ringers is an auditioned community handbell ensemble dedicated to sharing the art of handbell ringing with everyone. Since 2002, MVR has developed a loyal following and delighted audiences throughout New England with concert performances, small ensemble ringing, educational workshops, and distribution of recorded music. They tour New England but rarely make it to the 413.

Young@Heart Presents: Dissecting the Beatles

Academy of Music, Northampton

Saturday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m.

In their 43-year history, the Young@Heart chorus has occasionally sung a Beatles song here, there and everywhere. But now they’re digging in to really dissect the Beatles, from the Meet the Beatles album to Let It Be and everything in between. In the six-year span of releasing albums in the United States, The Beatles covered so much territory – and Young@Heart will do the same!

Berkshire Pride Rainbow Run 5K & Walk

Ashuwillticook Rail Trail, Crane Ave Trail Head, Pittsfield

Sunday, June 1 at 9 a.m.

The Berkshire Pride Parade is happening next Saturday, June 7. The Rainbow Run is one of many events that lead up to the big day. The 5K is a competitive race. First, second, and third places will be awarded in each gender category: Men, Women, and Non-binary. The walk is non-competitive. Come dressed in your best, and ready to have fun!

Zea Mays Printmaking Open House

320 Riverside Drive, Florence

Sunday, June 1 from 10 – 3 p.m.

Zea Mays Printmaking, a fine-art printmaking studio, research facility and education center is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a free community celebration and open house. It will feature hands-on art stations, guided tours, demos, and an art exhibit. The theme of the event is “Healing Garden,” with emphasis being placed on the use of local plants that are appreciated for their beauty and medicinal properties, and on printmaking methods that are safer for artists and the environment. Attendees will have the option of contributing to a large community print centered around this theme, in addition to creating their own individual prints to take home.

Exploring the Aso O. Tavitian Collection

The Clark, Williamstown

Tuesday, June 3 at 5:30 p.m.

The Clark Art Institute recently received a transformative gift from the foundation of the late philanthropist Aso O. Tavitian. The gift includes 331 works of art from Mr. Tavitian’s collection as well as significant support for the long-term care of these holdings, including the construction of a new Aso O. Tavitian Wing at the Clark, which is being designed by Selldorf Architects. This presentation will give us an introduction to this very important cultural addition to our region.

PaxSax

Springfield City Library East Forest Park Branch

Wednesday, June 4 at 6:30 p.m.

PaxSax, a quartet of local professional musicians, will present an hour-long concert playing saxophones ranging from soprano to baritone and bass sax. They perform tightly arranged compositions drawn from an extensive collection. Their music covers a wide range of genres, from ragtime, Americana, show tunes, swing, jazz, to contemporary composers.

Espiral 7

Picnic and Dancing at Look Park Sanctuary

Wednesday, June 4 at 7 p.m.

Our friends at Bombyx are hosting an outdoor dance party at Look Park's beautiful Sanctuary with live music by Espiral 7, whose combination of Afro-Colombian rhythms, jazz and rock brings an energy that audiences can't resist. Pack a picnic, bring a blanket or lawn chair (but leave the alcohol at home). If it rains, the party will be inside at Bombyx in Florence.

Vincent Valdez Just A Dream…

MASS MoCA, North Adams

Open now

Vincent Valdez bears witness to the world around him, chronicling America at the margins. Just a Dream… is the artist’s first major museum survey including work from over twenty years across all media. The exhibition is co-organized by MASS MoCA and the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAMH). The exhibition addresses American politics today, including topics such as boxing, lynchings of Mexican Americans, border walls, politics, greed, the Ku Klux Klan, and the failings and triumphs of society.

