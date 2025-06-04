Culture to Do: June 4, 2025

NEPM Asparagus Festival

Hadley Town Common

Saturday, June 7 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The NEPM Asparagus Festival is a free event for all to enjoy with a suggested donation of $20 per family, or $5 per person, to support public media in western Mass. Preregister now and you’ll get quick festival check-in and a chance to win a pair of VIP festival passes to the Green River Festival, June 20–22 at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Greenfield. For our 11th annual NEPM Asparagus Festival, we’re ready to go with a sensational lineup of music that will be rocking on the Fabulous 413 Stage Band:

Eddie Forman Orchestra at 11 a.m. Eddie Forman, musician, educator, composer, arranger and polka band leader was born in 1953 in Hadley. His parents, both of Polish descent, exposed him to polka music at an early age. At the age of 5, when he began taking accordion lessons from two local accordionists his accordion was bigger than he was. He started the the Eddie Forman Orchestra at the age of 15. This band is a local gem!

Splendid Torch at 1 p.m. You may remember mention of the band Mamma’s Marmalade in a previous issues of Culture to Do. When MM founding member Mitch Bordage decided to hang up his mandolin and step away from life on the road, the remaining members decided to turn a corner and form a new group called Splendid Torch. Their music sits joyfully at the intersection of indie rock and Americana.

LeFever at 2:45 p.m. A guitar-based duo. Filled with Dawn Lepere’s rich vocals and rhythm guitar, and Jeff Starn’s intricate lead and fingerstyle guitar work, LeFever’s songwriting styles range from alt-blues to indie rock. LeFever are two time Blues Foundation blues challenge winners, and one-time International Blues Challenge Semi-Finalists.

The Greys at 4 p.m. An indie soul art rock band from Western Mass. that brings together an evocative blend of soulful melodies, art rock sensibilities, and introspective lyrics. They have developed a sound that is emotive and eclectic, weaving rich musical textures with deeply reflective themes. They released their first full-length album, Sixteen Eyes, in December.

Paul Beaubrun at 5:45 p.m. At the heart of Paul Beaubrun’s music is a captivating sound, a masterful blend of his exceptional guitar playing skill, soulful vocals, and innovative arrangements. Drawing on his rich cultural heritage, he seamlessly weaves together elements of Haitian Creole, French, and English, creating a musical tapestry that reflects the diverse influences that have shaped his artistic vision.

N/A: The Play

Barrington Stage, Pittsfield

Wednesdays – Sundays, June 4 – June 22

Be a fly on the wall for a riveting Congressional clash of wills. N is a trailblazing Speaker of the House. A is junior firebrand and the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. They go toe-to-toe in this witty, whip-smart two-hander by Mario Correa.

Bands on Brewster

Downtown Northampton

Free Concerts Thursdays from 6 – 8 p.m., starting June 5

Perfect for post-work or post-dinner plans, this series features dynamic performances from local and regional talent, energizing the heart of downtown Northampton with community and creativity. The City of Northampton and Northampton Brewery are presenting live concerts on stage at Brewster Court, the walkway between the E.J. Gare Parking Garage and the back entrance of the Northampton Brewery. This Thursday, Classicals take the stage.

First Friday Turners Falls

Third Street, Turners Falls

Friday, June 6 from 5 – 8 p.m.

This mini-block party on Third Street will celebrate the one-year anniversary of Dream House Restaurant and Waterway Arts with shops open late and pop-up events throughout downtown Turners Falls. Enjoy eclectic live music by The Rocking Puppies, a father and daughter punk duo; Cloud Belly, a melancholy chamber-pop group; and original music for electro-acoustic violin by Michi Wiancko (pictured above) who is the director of Antenna Cloud Farm in Gill.

Nu-Folk Argentine Artist Mica Farías Gómez

Cherry Hill Cohousing, North Amherst

Friday, June 6 at 7 p.m.

New to me, Cherry Hill Cohousing in North Amherst has a First Friday series that’s open to the public! Performances take place in their Great Room, a space intimate enough to feel like a house concert but large enough to draw in the larger community. Following her electrifying performance in May at The Drake, Argentinian singer, composer, producer and performer Mica Farías Gómez will present an acoustic set. Mica Farías Gómez’s music is dedicated to the research and production of Argentine and Latin American folk music in encounters with other folkloric roots music and contemporary sound currents.

Victory Players: Puerto Abierto (Open Port)

De La Luz Soundstage, Holyoke

Friday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Under the direction of Music Director Tianhui Ng, Victory Players is a project that brings virtuosic international musicians and composers together for an annual residency in Holyoke, where they rehearse and develop new musical works around a central theme. This year’s residency, which explores the musical and emotional legacy of the Caribbean, culminates in a concert with world premieres of three original works by composers Odaline la Martinez, Sonia Morales, and Luis Quintana.

I Spy! Walter Wick’s Hidden Wonders

Norman Rockwell Museum

Saturday, June 7 through Sunday, Oct. 26

Explore the captivating world of Walter Wick, the acclaimed photographer and creator of the I Spy books, in this special exhibition. With a career spanning over 50 years, Wick’s work combines artistry, technical innovation, and mind-bending puzzles. The exhibition will showcase his iconic photographic illustrations, including miniature worlds, optical illusions, and more. Plus! There’s an “I Spy! A Party” opening event Saturday from 4 – 7 p.m.

Puffer's Pond Pancake Breakfast

Mill River Recreational Area, 95 Montague Road, Amherst

Saturday, June 7 from 8:30 – 11 a.m.

This annual event, produced by the Friends of Puffer's Pond, the Amherst Rotary Club, and local farms and organizations, benefits the Kestrel Land Trust in order to support the town's stewardship of Puffer Pond. There will be multi-grain pancakes made from ingredients donated by local farms, gluten-free pancakes, real maple syrup and local sausage. Plus, bluegrass music and raffles.

Illumine Vocal Arts Ensemble: The World Too Beautiful

Grace Church, Amherst

Saturday, June 7 at 4 p.m.

Illumine Vocal Arts Ensemble presents a program exploring the poignant beauty and passage of the seasons. Arianne Abela will conduct works by Morton Lauridsen, Jonathan Dove, Reena Esmail, Jake Runestad and Colin Britt that feature settings of poetry by William Blake, Rebecca Gayle Howell, Robert Graves, Dorianne Laux, and Tennyson.

Amherst Restaurant Week

Sunday, June 8 – Thursday, June 12

With more than a dozen participating restaurants and eateries, this new weeklong event invites residents, students, and visitors alike to explore the diverse and delicious food scene that makes Amherst a standout dining destination. Diners can enjoy special offers, prix fixe menus, and exclusive deals at a wide range of local favorites — from casual cafés to upscale taverns, global flavors to homegrown comfort food. Yum!

Shad Fest 2025

Holyoke Rows

Sunday, June 8 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

I spent part of my childhood in Pennsylvania where the annual shad run on the Delaware River was a big deal. So, I was happy to hear from Holyoke Rows about their first annual Shad festival, a celebration of the Connecticut River and the annual shad migration in western Massachusetts. There will be crew races, kayak adventures, river-themed arts and crafts, fishing, shad planking, vendors, music, delicious food and more. Plus — something we never had in Pennsylvania — a group salsa lesson with live music!

Springfield Public Forum: Jonathan Capehart

Basketball Hall of Fame

Monday, June 9 at 6 p.m.

Pulitzer Prize winning writer, editor, PBS News Hour analyst, and TV host Jonathan Capehart will recount powerful stories from his life about embracing identity, picking battles, seizing opportunity, and finding his voice. Capehart spent his boyhood growing up without his father, shuttling back and forth between New Jersey and North Carolina, contemplating the complexities of race and identity as they shifted around him. An internship at The Today Show altered the course of his life. This lecture is free and open to the public.

PRIDE

4th Annual Springfield Pride Parade Weekend

Thursday, June 5 – Saturday, June 7

The 4th annual Springfield Pride Parade Weekend is a vibrant celebration of diversity, love, and equality. Spanning over the course of a weekend, this event is a culmination of various festivities, including the iconic Pride Parade, educational seminars and an elegant gala, the weekend offers something for everyone.

9th Annual Berkshire Pride Festival & Parade

Park Square, Pittsfield

Saturday, June 7 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

It’s a celebration of love, identity, and community. The parade kicks off at Park Square with music, dancing, and dazzling displays of self-expression, followed by an all-day festival that brings the community together in the spirit of love and inclusivity live entertainment, local vendors food trucks, community resources and advocacy groups and family-friendly activities.

Franklin County Pride 2025

Parade and Festival, Downtown Greenfield

Saturday, June 7 from 12 – 4 p.m.

Franklin County Pride is a joyful, celebratory, family friendly event! Roughly 1,000 people march in the parade, representing schools, organizations, businesses, government entities, and community groups. An estimated 2,500 people come out to watch the parade. The parade marches down Federal Street, turns right onto Main Street, and then left to Energy Park, the location for the festival which includes live music, circus performances, face painting, food trucks and more.

Queer Joy Fun Fair

Smith Vocational High School, Northampton

Sunday, June 8 form 3 – 6 p.m.

A rain or shine event with indoor and outdoor with games, raffles, vendors and food trucks, plus performances by the Queer Joy Chorus and the Rhythm & Radiance Kids’ Chorus.

Novi Cantori: Let Your True Self Sing

Sunday, June 8 at the UU of Greater Springfield

Sunday, June 15 at the UU of Amherst

In honor of Pride month, Novi Cantori presents a set of songs celebrating identity, self-knowing and pride, including many works by LGBTQIA+ composers.